Victor Osimhen is willing to accept a weekly wage of just under £200,000 at Manchester United, contrary to reports suggesting he wants £300,000 per week, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The clarification comes amid speculation that INEOS are reluctant to meet the Nigerian striker’s supposed wage demands as they look to trim United’s bloated wage bill.

Romano told Givemesport that reports of Osimhen demanding around £300,000 per week are “wide of the mark” and that the Napoli striker is prepared to accept a more modest salary.

“He just wants his current salary (around €12m net, £10.2m per season) to be respected, nothing different. Same as one year ago,” Romano explained.

The reduced wage expectations could pave the way for United to make a move for the 26-year-old, especially considering Mason Mount earns £250,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Osimhen’s future remains uncertain as he prepares to leave Napoli following a successful loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games across all competitions.

The Nigeria international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with reports suggesting Napoli prefer to see him join Liverpool in a potential swap deal involving Darwin Núñez.

However, Osimhen is reportedly holding out for a move to Juventus, whose project appeals to him more than other options currently on the table.

The striker recently rejected a mammoth £30m-a-year offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal, preferring to continue his career in European football.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Osimhen’s rejection of the Saudi offer indicates he is waiting for a call from Old Trafford.

“It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United. I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

United continue their search for a natural centre-forward to address their attacking deficiencies, with Rasmus Højlund struggling for consistency last season and Joshua Zirkzee often thriving in a deeper role rather than as a traditional number nine.

The Red Devils face competition from several European clubs for Osimhen’s signature. Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Napoli over a potential swap arrangement, whilst Juventus have intensified their pursuit despite facing hurdles including Osimhen’s €75m release clause.

Turkish champions Galatasaray also remain optimistic about completing a permanent deal for the striker, who helped them secure both the Super Lig crown and Turkish Cup in a memorable double last season.

Osimhen’s Napoli contract expires next summer and contains a release clause set at €75m, though that option is reportedly only valid for foreign clubs, meaning Italian rivals would need to negotiate directly with the Serie A champions.

The striker is set to depart Naples with a record of 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 matches since joining in 2020, having won the Serie A title in the 2022/23 campaign.