President Bola Tinubu is meeting the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at his official residence in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Wednesday’s meeting, which began at minutes past 03:00 p.m, confirms plans by the President to meet with the service chiefs to discuss the rising killings in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the country.

Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday night after spending 18 days on a working visit and retreat in Paris and London.

Several homes have been burnt, and at least 3,000 persons were displaced despite the deployment of security forces.

In Benue, at least 56 people were killed in Logo and Gbagir after twin assaults blamed on armed herders.

Multiple sources said the President was concerned by the security situation and would immediately meet with the service chiefs and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, over the development.

On Monday, a top functionary privy to the development confirmed to PUNCH Online that the security meeting would review the rising violence and the measures to contain it.

“The President will certainly meet the service chiefs to review the security situation across the country and the flash point of Plateau, Benue and Borno.

“He has been getting security briefings while away and giving directives to the security chiefs. So, he will meet his security chiefs and ministers too,’’ he affirmed.