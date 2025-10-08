The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have declared a one-day protest for Thursday over the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands.

Acting under the Joint Action Committee, both unions have directed all their branches to hold joint emergency meetings on Wednesday to mobilise members for protest activities.

These will include marches on campuses, placard displays, and press briefings.

The decision followed a comprehensive review of government actions at JAC’s meeting on October 6, after several ultimatums had expired without resolution.

Among the contentious issues are the alleged inequitable disbursement of the N50bn earned allowances; delays in renegotiating the 2009 FGN/NASU/SSANU agreements; non-payment of two months’ outstanding salaries; arrears of 25 and 35 per cent salary increments; and non-remittance of third-party deductions for May and June 2022.

JAC had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15, later extending it by another 14 days — which expired on Monday, October 6.

In a circular dated October 6 and titled “Commencement of Protest Actions”, signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions directed full participation by all members.

The memo read in part, “Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the committee met twice — on Friday, 19th September 2025, and Monday, 6th October 2025 — with little progress, as our demands remain unresolved despite the extension of the ultimatum.

“In light of this development, the National JAC hereby directs branch leadership in universities and inter-university centres nationwide to convene a joint congress on Wednesday, 8th October 2025, to mobilise for a massive and effective one-day protest on Thursday, 9th October 2025.”

It added that all members in both federal and state-owned universities “are expected to strictly comply with this directive,” stressing that unity and adherence were essential for success.

SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, recently accused the government of insincerity, warning that the unions could declare an indefinite strike if their demands remain unmet.

“Ours will not be the ‘mother of all strikes’; it will be the grandfather of all strikes,” Ibrahim said. “When SSANU or NASU strikes, you know what it means. We must take our destinies in our hands.”

He lamented the poor welfare of non-academic staff in universities, describing them as “the worst hit financially, economically, and psychologically.”

Like the Academic Staff Union of Universities, both SSANU and NASU have been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over staff welfare and funding issues.