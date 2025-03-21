The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Anyanwu is an ally of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The apex Court in a unanimous judgment of a five-member panel said the matters bordering on the leadership or membership of a political party is its internal affair and should not be the business of a Court.

‎The court proceeded to set aside the decision of Appeal Court, Enugu Division which on 20 December 2024 affirmed the removal of Anyanwu by a Federal High Court in Enugu.

The Apex Court held the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to have heard the matter instituted by Aniagwu Emmanuel.