The Buhari connection: 13.5m voted without PVC in 2015 presidential election

At least 13.5 million Nigerians voted manually in the 2015 presidential election, according to data from the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The data, obtained by DeepDive Intelligence, shows that President Muhammadu Buhari, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in nine of the 10 most-affected states.

Notwithstanding, the non-use of PVCs during the poll cut across all the political parties.

The 2015 presidential election had two major contenders; Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s first incumbent president to lose a re-election bid.

13,536,311 persons (representing 42.6 percent of voters) out of the 31,746,490 accredited voters in the election, voted without biometric accreditation.

Out of this number, 10,184,720 votes are from states won by Buhari and 3,351,591 votes came from states won by Jonathan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, representing 75 percent and 25 percent of accredited voters respectively. – TheCable.