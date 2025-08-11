The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved a further extension of the grace period for enforcing the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows, moving the new enforcement date to October 2, 2025.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, announced the extension in a statement, noting that the decision was prompted by a surge in applications on the official portal.

“This decision follows a significant increase in applications via the official platform, showing heightened public compliance. The extra time will allow thorough scrutiny of each application to ensure permits go only to qualified individuals, in line with national security considerations,” Adejobi said.

He explained that the extension would also enable the Police to fine-tune both digital and physical verification processes to preserve the integrity of the system and prevent misuse.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated that the only authorized application channel is https://possap.gov.ng and urged citizens to disregard unofficial avenues.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report any incidents of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing through official channels, including the dedicated hotline 09169967000.

The statement concluded with an appeal for continued public cooperation as the Force works to balance convenience with robust security measures.