President Bola Tinubu has called for an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, warning that “the conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering.”

Addressing the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Tinubu expressed deep concern on the humanitarian condition in Gaza.

The one-day summit was a follow-up to the Riyadh summit last year, and was attended by Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States.

Reiterating Nigeria’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Tinubu affirmed the country’s support for a two-state solution, where both Israeli and Palestinians can co-exist in security and dignity.

He noted that this solution remained a viable part to lasting peace in the region.

”The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives.”

”As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict. It is not enough to issue empty condemnations. The world must work towards an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has persisted for far too long.

“No political aim, no military strategy, and no security concern should come at the expense of so many innocent lives,” he said.

The Nigerian leader called on parties in the conflict in the Middle East to respect the principles of proportionality and the basic rights of civilians, consistent with global legal and diplomatic frameworks.

”In a rules-based international order, States have the right of self-defence. But self defence must take proportionality into account, in line with global legal, diplomatic – and moral – frameworks. An entire civilian population, their dreams and futures, cannot be dismissed as collateral,” he said.

Explaining Nigeria’s principled and consistent stance on the two-state solution, President Tinubu noted that it stands as a beacon of hope, representing the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to self-determination and peace.

”It is not just a diplomatic article of faith; it is a vision grounded in the principles of equality and mutual recognition. Achieving this vision requires a commitment to dialogue and respect for history. We all know this conflict did not begin on October 7 in 2023. It can only be resolved through principled compromise, based on appreciation of the proper context.

”This conflict, in the cradle of history, is so visceral that the ripples of division spread far and quickly. The corrosive impact of the images of endless violence, repeated on a billion smart phones around the world is huge. We need to find new pathways to peace, without delay,” he said.

The Nigerian leader commended King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for convening the summit, describing it as a vital opportunity to renew diplomatic efforts and work toward a sustainable peace.

He assured that Nigeria given its own experiences would continue to support international efforts that advance peace and stability in the Middle East.

”Our own experiences, domestically and regionally, have taught us that identity politics are no substitute for respecting the nuances of diversity,” he said.

According to President Tinubu ”the path to reconciliation may be fraught with challenges, but it is through honest conversation that we can foster understanding.

”The international community has the opportunity to bring to bear new thinking on this most relentless challenge.

”It is our duty to engage in this dialogue with sincerity and resolve, recognising the complexities that each side faces.”

Tinubu called for the establishment of a secretariat to implement the resolutions of the Summit.

He urged the leaders to mandate a select Heads of Government to canvass support globally and oversee the implementation of the Summit resolutions, providing regular reports to a joint OIC and Arab League leadership until permanent peace is achieved in the Middle East.