President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering the Nigerian Police and Armed Forces to recruit additional personnel to tackle rising insecurity across the country.

In a statement issued from the Statehouse, the president directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He also authorised the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as temporary training facilities for the recruits.

The statement read, “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.

“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots.

“The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

Tinubu gave the Department of State Services authority to deploy trained forest guards to flush out terrorists and bandits operating in Nigeria’s forests, and ordered the recruitment of more personnel to strengthen these operations.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation,” Tinubu said.

The president commended security agencies for their efforts in rescuing 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 worshippers in Kwara State, and vowed to sustain efforts to free students still held hostage in Niger State.

He also praised the bravery of soldiers who have lost their lives in recent operations, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba.

Tinubu called on the National Assembly to review laws to allow states to establish state police where necessary and urged local authorities and religious institutions to improve security measures.

He further highlighted the government’s Livestock Ministry initiative, urging herders to end open grazing, surrender illegal weapons, and adopt ranching to prevent farmer-herder clashes.

“States should rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security. Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.

“Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing, and surrender illegal weapons.

“Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all,” he added.

The president urged Nigerians not to succumb to fear, stressing that the government remains committed to safeguarding citizens, ensuring national unity, and supporting security forces in restoring peace.

“Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.

“May God continue to bless Nigeria and keep our armed forces safe,” the statement concluded.