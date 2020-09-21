Tinubu, Oshiomhole under fire after APC loss in Edo

Some section of Twitter users on Sunday trolled the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu, and the sacked Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, following the declaration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party as the winner of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, via his twitter handle, @renoomkri, said the people of Edo had shown Tinubu that the state was different from Lagos.

“Retweet this to show Bola @AsiwajuTinubu that Edo is not Lagos. Send Tinubu back with his tail between his legs. Edo treasury will not be used for bullion vans!

“They brought Ganduje, they brought @elrufai, they brought Tinubu. Yet, they still lost. Shame on them. Bringing mass murderers, bribe-takers and bullion van lovers. What a criminal bunch! God bless Edo!” Omokri tweeted.

Media scholar and newspaper columnist, Dr Farooq Kperogi, who tweeted @farooqkperogi, said, “Godwin Obaseki’s humiliating trouncing of Adams Oshiomhole (who infamously said for democracy to thrive people must learn to accept the ‘pain of rigging’) isn’t just a victory over Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole’s wide-eyed flunkey.

“It is also a repudiation of Bola Tinubu who recorded an impudent, cringy, error-ridden broadcast days ago urging Edo State to vote for another slavish stooge he was propping up in cahoots with Oshiomhole. But more than that, it is also a victory for the power of international pressure on Nigeria’s election riggers.”

Another twitter user, @OhioleAjayiPaul, tweeted, “Obaseki didn’t win in Edo, the people did. Ize-Iyamu didn’t lose in Edo, Tinubu and Oshiomhole did.

@MrOdanz, another twitter user, tweeted, “My dear Lagosians, it is very possible for you to break the chains of your slavery and be free from Tinubu. How long will you continue being in shackles?

“Your city is deteriorating, illiterates, thugs and hoodlums rule over your city. Be like Edo people and get rid of your demi-god.

“Any loss for Asiwaju Tinubu is a huge victory for Nigeria. We need him to keep capitulating outside Lagos.”

Also, Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, while congratulating governor Obaseki via his twitter handle, @Seyiamakinde, said Edo was different from Lagos.

“Congratulations, H.E., @GovernorObaseki and Deputy Gov Phillip Shaibu for a well-deserved victory. Well done to the National Campaign Council for Edo State of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig led by H.E., @GovWike. The victory is for the people of Edo State. #EdoNoBeLagos,” Makinde tweeted.

Rivers State Governor, Nysom Wike, via his tweeter handle, @GovWike, wrote, “#EdoDecides2020 ends in praise.”

A former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, while tweeting @GovAyoFayose, however urged Obaseki not to abandon the PDP.

He tweeted, “The outcome of Edo State election has shown once again that we can have free, fair and credible elections if those in control of the FG allow @inecnigeria and security agencies to do their jobs without interference.

“I congratulate Godwin Obaseki and urge him to see this victory as a challenge by the people of Edo State to do more for them. Most importantly, I wish to remind him that @OfficialPDPNig came to his rescue in his hour of political need.

“Obaseki should remain in the @OfficialPDPNig, not minding the pressure that will be mounted on him.” – Punch.