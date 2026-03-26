The Chairman of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has filed an appeal challenging a High Court bench warrant issued against him, describing the order as unjust and seeking its immediate reversal.

Turaki, in a statement issued on Thursday through his Principal Private Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, clarified that the matter is not connected to the PDP.

Earlier on Thursday, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Maitama, issued a bench warrant against Turaki (SAN) over allegations of providing false information to the police in a petition he submitted as a private citizen in 2022.

The court granted the warrant following his absence when the case was called.

Turaki’s Principal Private Secretary stated that his legal team had promptly filed an appeal, along with an application for a stay of execution of the order.

The statement read in part, “The said petition was written in 2022, and the case emanating therefrom was charged to court today, but due to his sudden hospital visit, he was absent from court. Additionally, his lawyers had filed an application seeking to quash the charge, which ordinarily would not require his presence.

“With the issuance of the bench warrant, his lawyers have immediately filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution against the said order.

“While it needs emphasizing that this matter is completely unrelated to the Peoples Democratic Party or the contemporary issues arising therefrom, external political influence cannot be completely ruled out.

“We urge all party members to remain calm as Turaki’s legal team is effectively handling the situation.”