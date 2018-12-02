UBA emerges 2018 soccer champions of Nigeria Bankers Games

The 2018 edition of the Nigeria Bankers Games came to a climax at the weekend at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba, as United Bank for Africa (UBA) emerged champions of football event of the

Samir Bello capitalised on Fidelity Bank defensive blunder late in the second half to give UBA their first football gold since 2014.

The colourful closing ceremony was graced by Mr. Tony Elumelu – Chairman, UBA, Nnamdi Okonkwo – Managing Director Fidelity Bank, Desmond Anumkua – Divisional Head, Internal Control Compliance, Fidelity Bank, Charles Aigbe – Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fidelity Bank, Shina Atilola – Group head, Strategy and Innovation, Sterling Bank, Atilade Adeyinka – Unit Head, IT Budget and Control Management, FCMB, Uyi Uhunmwangho – Team Manager, Stanbic IBTC and Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers – Eric Iruh, Theo Amadi, Lekan Olanrewaju, Mustapha Kayode Abdulrasheed, Kayode Agbalaja and Andrew Enebeli.

The event kicked off with a novelty match between the Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers and auditing firm – KPMG in what was their first involvement in the Corporate Nigeria Games. Rasheed Kayode got two goals for the hall of famers before Busayo Olomolaye pulled one back for KPMG. The match ended two goals to one in favourof the Hall of Famers.

In the third place match, 2017 second runner-up – FCMB pipped Union Bank by a lone goal. Opatoki Emmanuel cross found FCMB’s talisman Nsikak Ekanem who beat the goalkeeper with a header to pick the bronze medal.

The closing ceremony also witnessed the finals of the athletics event. In the 100metres, Alaekwe Chidozie of Sterling Bank claimed gold in the male category, while Sharon John-Akachi of Fidelity Bank picked the gold in the female category.

In the 200 metres, Mujeeb Oguntowo won gold for Stanbic IBTC in the male category, just as Kodoye Ayakuralere of UBA won the gold medal in the female category.

The 4×100 metres relay saw the Sterling Bank team win gold in the female category with UBA clinching the gold in the male category.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Bank emerged overall champions with a total of seven gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.

The bank has now won the games for the fourth consecutive time.