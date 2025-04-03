A Kaduna State police officer, Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, has threatened reprisal attacks on southerners living in northern Nigeria.

Dan-Taki’s remarks followed the brutal killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a fiery Facebook comment on Tuesday, Dan-Taki swore by Almighty God, vowing that northerners would take decisive action against southerners.

Dan-Taki wrote, “I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”

In response to mounting criticism following the comment, Dan-Taki changed his first name and restricted access to his Facebook page, limiting users’ ability to view his posts and comments.

An X user Uche, who tweets as #UcheDIgboezeson shared a screenshot of Dan-Taki’s post, tagging Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi with the caption, “#Princemoye1, take care of this sir.”

Adejobi promptly acknowledged the post, stating, “Noted for necessary action. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, PUNCH reported on Monday that 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the hunters from Kano State in Uromi. The suspects have been transferred to Abuja for further interrogation, as confirmed by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The attack occurred last Thursday when the northerners, en route to Kano for Sallah celebrations, were ambushed by a mob. Their vehicle was ransacked and guns were found, and they were murdered, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for swift justice.

Governor Okpebholo condemned the attack as unacceptable and vowed that those responsible would face the full weight of the law.