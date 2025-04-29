One of the suspected promoters of the cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), Adefowora Abiodun, has voluntarily surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation.

Abiodun, accompanied by his lawyers, turned himself in at the EFCC headquarters at 4:00 p.m. on Monday and expressed his willingness to cooperate with investigators. He was among four individuals earlier declared wanted by the EFCC over alleged involvement in a fraudulent investment scheme valued at over $1 billion.

The EFCC had declared Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun wanted in connection with the scam linked to CBEX.

Last Thursday, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the EFCC permission to arrest and detain six suspected CBEX promoters pending the conclusion of investigations and possible prosecution. Justice Emeka Nwite issued the order following an ex parte motion filed by EFCC counsel, Fadila Yusuf.

In granting the application, Justice Nwite said: “I have listened to the submission of learned counsel for the applicant (EFCC). I have also gone through the affidavit evidence and exhibits, along with the written address. I am satisfied that the application is meritorious and hereby grant it as prayed.”

The suspects named in the court order include Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim.

Speaking on behalf of his client, counsel Babatunde Busari, Esq., said Abiodun decided to submit himself for investigation to clear his name and correct the narrative in the media.