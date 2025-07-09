Zamfara State has cleared over ₦13.9 billion in unpaid gratuities owed to thousands of retired civil servants, some dating back as far as 2011.

Governor Dauda Lawal disclosed the figure on Tuesday during the submission of a report from the joint committees overseeing the settlement of backlog payments. He also used the occasion to inaugurate a Contributory Pension Implementation Committee as part of broader reforms to streamline pension administration across the state.

The payments, which span a 12-year period from 2011 to 2023, were disbursed to 3,824 state government retirees and 4,833 from the Unified Local Government Service. According to figures released, ₦7.96 billion was paid to former state employees, while ₦5.98 billion was distributed to their local government counterparts.

Governor Lawal, addressing the gathering at Government House in Gusau, described the settlement as a moral imperative. He noted that the backlog had caused prolonged hardship for many retirees and led to the death of some pensioners while waiting for their entitlements.

“Our administration inherited over ₦13 billion in unpaid gratuities. This was not just a financial burden—it was a moral failing,” he said. “We prioritised correcting this injustice. May the souls of those who passed away in wait rest in peace.”

The governor recalled that upon assuming office, his administration paid three months of outstanding salaries and allowances to civil servants and judiciary staff. He added that his government had also implemented the ₦30,000 minimum wage, which had been passed into law in 2019 but ignored by the previous administration. As of July 2024, the state had fully adopted the updated ₦70,000 minimum wage.

Lawal said his administration had also introduced a range of measures to support public servants, including Sallah bonuses and a 13th month salary at the end of each year—both firsts in the state’s history.

“By settling this backlog, we are restoring trust in government,” he said. “Public servants deserve dignity, both in service and in retirement.”

During the event, Lawal inaugurated the Contributory Pension Implementation Committee, tasked with reviewing the state’s pension laws and aligning them with a contributory framework. The committee will liaise with the Ministry of Justice, the State Pension Commission, and the Zamfara Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA) to develop a step-by-step transition strategy.

The Governor said the reforms would include overhauling ICT systems, improving staff training, and ensuring a seamless shift from the current pension arrangement to the contributory scheme.

He praised members of the joint gratuity committee for their work, describing their efforts as both “demanding and commendable.”

Zamfara’s pension overhaul comes amid broader concerns nationally about the treatment of retirees and delayed benefit payments. With this move, the Lawal administration positions itself among a handful of states actively working to restore faith in public retirement systems.