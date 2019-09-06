Zamfara govt plans to build N9bn 3-Star hotel

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, on Thursday, laid the foundation for the construction of a three-star hotel that will cost N9 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hotel is to be built under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement between the state government and Finesse and Estetics Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the ceremony which took place opposite the state secretariat in Gusau, the governor said that the project was part of the promises he made to the people of the state in his inauguration speech.

“I promised to create an enabling environment for foreign and indigenous investors in the state in order to create more employment opportunities for various categories of our people.

“This joint venture will create about 3,000 jobs, while the hotel itself will provide a serene environment for our investors so that they can be comfortably accommodated whenever they are in the state.

“Similarly, the state has also been missing many federal and international conferences, workshops, retreats and a host of other engagements which require luxurious accommodations. Hence, the need for the hotel.

“The 100 Keys Paradise Hotel, which will meet international standards, will be managed by Amber Hospitality Services Limited, while the project is expected to be completed in 30 months,” the governor said.

He reiterated his earlier directive that both personnel and materials should be sourced locally by all the contractors handling government projects in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, a representative of the partnering firm, Mr Igwu Inya, said that his firm would ensure quality job within the agreed specifications and time.

He also assured that the firm would abide by all the other contractual conditions, including sourcing for local personnel and materials.