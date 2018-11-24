Sunny Ade, Pasuma, others to headline Africa International Music Festival

It has been confirmed that seasoned Juju musician, King Sunny Ade, will be performing during the Africa International Music Festival, which is scheduled to take place between December 7 and 11 at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos,

The festival, which is in its second edition, was founded to celebrate African music and culture.

The initiator of AIM and owner of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, said he saw the festival as an opportunity to expose the creativity of budding African music acts and the creative industry.

He said, “This platform is aimed at showcasing the best of African’s creative geniuses to the world.”

Apart from music performances during the three-day festivity, there will be other attractions, such as fashion parade, comedy, kayaking, beach soccer, camping, fishing and bonding exercises.

Other artistes scheduled to perform at the festival are Pasuma, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Dede Mabiaku, Atunda Entertainment leading acts (Anu the lady Ekwe, Olo Omidan Bata, Ara), Paul Play Dairo, Kola Ogunkoya, Afe Ayodele, Wole Oni, Kemit, Yemi Juju, among others. – Punch.