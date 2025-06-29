The All Progressive Congress (APC) governors and leaders of the party in the South-South region have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The position of the South-South governors and leaders of the ruling party was made known during the APC’s stakeholders interactive session held in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday.

In a statement by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s media aide, Fred Itua, various prominent figures extolled the leadership qualities of Tinubu and threw their weight behind him to continue his Renewed Hope Agenda in 2027 to solidify his developmental strides and put the country on the path of continuous growth.

Prominent speakers at the event included Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, representing Edo North senatorial district; Hon. Abubakar Momoh, the Minister for Regional Development; The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, who spoke on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Also at the event was the former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva; the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku; the Secretary to Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor; the APC National Woman Leader, Mary Idele Alile; the Chairman of APC in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe; and Edo South leader, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The speakers passed a vote of confidence in both Okpebholo and Tinubu.

They also highlighted various reforms currently underway in Nigeria, including the student loan initiative and the exemption of low-income earners from tax payments, as key achievements of the current administration.

In his speech, Okpebholo expressed his gratitude to his fellow governors, emphasising the unprecedented unity displayed by their gathering in Benin City.

He added, “This is the first time we are seeing unity among the governors coming together in a single room to discuss the progress of this country.”

Okpebholo heaped praises on Tinubu, describing him as a “capacity working president”, who has made “necessary requirements available for us to operate seamlessly.”

He highlighted the president’s “critical reforms” aimed at moving Nigeria forward, noting that “things you think are difficult are made easy through his policies.”

Okpebholo lauded Tinubu’s courage in making tough decisions that have ultimately proven to be beneficial for the nation’s development and growth.

The governor reiterated his earlier pledge to deliver 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu in Edo State in 2027.

Dismissing skepticism from opposition parties, he asserted, “How will it not happen when I am already working, constructing good roads?”

He cited the ongoing construction of roads linking eight communities in Uhunmwonde, including that of the immediate-past governor, Godwin Obaseki which he claimed was neglected for eight years.

“If the president is not behind us, such development cannot happen,” Okpebholo affirmed, declaring that “2027 is settled in Edo State as a way to pay him back” for his support.”

Recalling the challenges faced by Tinubu during his initial presidential bid, Okpebholo stated, “They seized the economy of the nation. They seized petrol. They seized everything to frustrate him, yet he won the election.”

He reiterated his strong support for Tinubu, citing the ongoing road constructions across the country and various economic reforms as evidence of the President’s “big heart” and love for Nigeria. “Anywhere he goes, we go,” he added.