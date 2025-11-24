It has now been confirmed that not less than 265 persons are still with the terrorists who last week abducted them from the St Mary’s Catholic Primary /Secondary School in Papiri town of Agwara local government of Niger state.

According to statistics released by the school management on Monday 239 of the victims are primary school children.

The document also showed that 14 other victims were in the secondary school section of the school while 12 others were staff members.

Of the academic staff Mercy Yohanna and Justina Yakubu are women while Bitrus Yohanna, Cyril Bagudu and Yohanna Daniel are men.

In the non academic staff section, four workers Agnes Joseph, Anna Terry, Hannatu Bulus and Lydia Andrew are women while Terry Francis, Emmanuel Ibrahim and Godwin James are men.

The Proprietor of the school Reverend Bulus Yohanna confirmed authoring the document in an interview with THISDAY, saying that the figure was arrived at after due diligence.

Reverend Bulus Yohanna however lamented that “nothing has been heard about the victims.”

He however said the target of the terrorists was the Convent but that their plan never materialized because that wing was well fortified.

Yohanna said there was rumour of a likely invasion of the school in 2021, “We got wind of the plan and we closed the school for 5 months,” adding,”we did not reopen until we had reinforced the security around the school”.