Jimmy Cliff, the renowned Jamaican singer and actor, has died at the age of 81.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Latifa Chambers, on his official Instagram page, citing a seizure followed by pneumonia as the cause of death. Cliff was a legendary figure in reggae music, best known for hits like ‘The Harder They Come,’ ‘Many Rivers to Cross,’ and ‘You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

Jimmy Cliff’s wife, in the heartfelt message expressed her gratitude, saying: “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and co-workers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

His music career spanned over six decades and he was instrumental in popularising reggae worldwide. Cliff’s impact on music extends beyond his own genre, with collaborations and influences evident in various styles.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and received Jamaica’s Order of Merit, the country’s highest honour for achievements in arts and sciences.

Jimmy Cliff had won two Grammy Awards and had been nominated seven times. His Grammy wins include Best Reggae Album for ‘Cliff Hanger’ (1986), Best Reggae Album for ‘Rebirth’ (2013).