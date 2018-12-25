ABB opens new facility in Lagos

Following its rapid growth in the Nigerian market, ABB Nigeria, a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, officially declared open its new office facility at Metalbox Road, Ogba, Lagos.

The new facility, which is situated in the industrial area of Lagos, enables easier communication across the company, is more spacious and is fitted with unique features, including a Turbo charging service workshop which is the first in Nigeria.

It also features a training center for its customers and a state-of-the-art show room fitted with the latest designs and solutions.

Commenting on the new Turbo Charging Service Workshop, Hany Abd-Elazim, Country Managing Director, Nigeria, ABB, said that the company was poised to satisfy its teeming customers. He said: “Before now, companies had to take their Turbo Chargers outside the country for repairs and servicing.

The nearest service center was in Douala, Senegal. As a forward-thinking company, we decided to open this workshop right here in Nigeria. This means we are saving time and money for our customers thereby making their businesses more profitable”.

Abd-Elazim stated that ABB Group is focusing more on its investment in Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa. He also said ABB is working on diversifying its operations to create more opportunities to support the local engineers with more job opportunities.

He noted that the company’s value areas are: safety and integrity; customer focus and quality; innovation and speed; ownership and performance; plus, technical and commercial collaboration.

Operating in more than 100 countries, ABB has embedded health, safety, safe environment, security and sustainability into all aspects of its business.

The company is also committed to achieving excellence and continuous improvement while doing so. In particular, safety is a core value, the bedrock of the organization and central to its operations and services.

Abd-Elazim added: “ABB has been operating for over 40 years in Nigeria. The future of the industry lies with the full digitalization to increase both the speed and quality of decision-making. Through ABB ability offerings, we provide a combination of products, system and services that are digitally connected, all bringing added value to our customers for their assets managements .

ABB succeeded to deliver 20-30% CAPEX and OPEX savings while simultaneously improving uptime and extending asset lifetimes by 20 years.”

ABB is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure globally.

Continuing a history of innovation spanning for more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products.

As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com.