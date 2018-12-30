Adamawa House of Assembly sacks deputy speaker, majority leader

The Speaker Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa said the deputy speaker and majority leader have all been sacked.

Mijinyawa said on Saturday in Yola said that the deputy majority leader of the House was equally removed.

“The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, the majority leader, Mr Hassan Barguma and the deputy majority leader, Mr Abubakar Isa, all APC, were impeached,” Mijinyawa said.

He said that the house elected Mr. Lunsumbani Dili , APC , from Demsa local government area as its new Deputy Speaker.

Muhammad Hayatu is now the majority leader, while Muhammadu Sani-Shehu is the deputy leader.

The Speaker, however, did not give the reason behind the impeachment.