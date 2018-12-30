Adamawa House of Assembly sacks deputy speaker, majority leader

December 30, 2018 0

The  Speaker Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa said the  deputy speaker and majority  leader have all been sacked.

Mijinyawa said on Saturday in Yola  said that the deputy majority leader of the House was equally removed.

“The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, the  majority leader, Mr Hassan Barguma and the deputy majority leader, Mr Abubakar Isa, all APC,  were impeached,” Mijinyawa said.

He said that the house elected Mr. Lunsumbani Dili , APC , from Demsa local government area as its new Deputy Speaker.

Muhammad Hayatu is now the majority leader, while  Muhammadu Sani-Shehu is the deputy leader.

The Speaker, however, did not give the reason behind the  impeachment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

2019: Buhari plots to use `Operation Python Dance’ to rig elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, has raised the alarm over the planned nationwide military ‘Operation Python Dance’ ...