Police continue siege to Melaye’s residence, cut off power supply

The Nigerian Police, Saturday allegedly disconnected Dino Melaye’s power supply at his residence in Abuja.

Recall that Police, invaded the residence of the senator representing Kogi West constituency in view to arrest him and interrogate him over an alleged attempted homicide.

It was learnt that Dino’s light was cut off in other to render the home uninhabitable for him.

Meanwhile, Melaye has warned the Nigerian Police to stop looking for him, noting that he would submit himself to the force when he returned.

Disclosing this in a phone interview with Channels Television, the embattled senator reminded the force of his political position and vowed not to run away.

“I was informed that my house has been invaded. Over 40 policemen inside the compound and over 50 outside the gate. My staff were molested, beaten and handcuffed and taken away.

“Presently I’m outside Abuja. I’m a Senator of the Federal Republic of Abuja, I cannot run away. I will make myself available as soon as I’m back to town next week. I am not a criminal, I have not done anything wrong.

Recall that the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, had said that the siege was in accordance with the Police act, noting that it was done to effect Dino’s arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.