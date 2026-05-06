The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released an updated schedule of activities for its 2026 primary elections, alongside revised costs for nomination forms, following extensive consultations with party leaders, aspirants, and stakeholders across the country.

National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed the amendments in a statement on Tuesday. Under the updated timetable, the sale of nomination forms will take place from May 1 to May 4, 2026, while the purchase and submission of completed forms will run from May 6 to May 13, 2026, with May 13 set as the final deadline for submission.

Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 14 and May 15, 2026, with the publication of screening results on May 17, 2026. Appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, while the final list of cleared aspirants will be published on May 20, 2026.

Primary elections for State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, and the Senate will be held on May 21, 2026, followed by governorship primaries on May 22, 2026. The presidential primary election is scheduled for May 23, 2026. This will be followed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 25, 2026, and the Special National Convention on May 26, 2026.

Additionally, following the review, the cost of nomination forms has been set at N90,000,000 for the presidential ticket, N30,000,000 for governorship, N10,000,000 for Senate, N5,000,000 for the House of Representatives, and N2,000,000 for State Houses of Assembly.

The party retains its concessionary framework, providing a 50 percent discount for youth aspirants between the ages of 18 and 35, and a 25 percent discount for women and persons living with disabilities.

These adjustments reflect the outcome of broad-based consultations aimed at strengthening internal democracy, improving access, and ensuring that the ADC continues to provide a credible and inclusive platform for political participation.

All aspirants and stakeholders are advised to take note of the updated schedule and revised fees, and to comply fully with all guidelines as published. The ADC remains committed to organising effectively and presenting credible candidates to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.