Adesina rates Buhari high, says Nigeria lucky to boss as President

Presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, says Nigerians are lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari as their leader.

Adesina has come under fire following some of his comments.

He insisted his boss was performing well, despite the contrary opinions held by regime critics.

But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said on Monday he owed no one apologies for being a ‘Buharist’, adding that he would continue to remain one.

“In fact, we are lucky to have him at a time like this,” he tweeted on his handle, @FemiAdesina.

“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President is leading the country well.”

Adesina was reacting to comments made about him by persons he described as “mischief-makers”.

He wrote, “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh.”

He has faced more heat since the appointment of Prof Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to the President.

Adesina’s critics, in their latest attacks, reminded how of how he vilified Gambari in the past over the latter’s alleged supportive role in the trial and execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa by the Sani Abacha regime.

Some mocked him, saying he might have to eat his words now that the same Gambari had become his boss at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Weeks back, amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Buhari came under attack following his initial silent approach to the pandemic, as they demanded that he address the nation.

Before Buhari made his first March 29 nationwide broadcast, Adesina had defended the President’s silence, saying that leadership, like “stylistics” in literary appreciation, was about an individual’s style.

He argued that while other world leaders addressed their citizens about the pandemic, it was Buhari’s style to remain taciturn while agencies of government did their work.

However, a few days later, the President reversed his style by addressing the nation.