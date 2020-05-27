Stop North-East troops from using phones – Rep tells DHQ

The Vice-Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Mr Ade Adeogun, has criticised troops who record their activities in the war against insurgents in the North-East and publish the videos on social media.

The lawmaker made the criticism while featuring on TVC News on Saturday, a clip of which our correspondent monitored on Tuesday.

He was asked questions about a video that went viral last week, in which some soldiers in the Operation Lafiya Dole in Yobe State, who were ambushed by terrorists, were seen cursing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai.

In its reaction to the video, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had confirmed that some soldiers encountered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices and Boko Haram terrorists’ ambush, eight kilometres to Buni-Gari in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State on May 18.

The military authorities had also said two soldiers paid the supreme price while three others sustained injuries as a result of the explosion.

Responding to a question on getting feedback through the videos from troops at the battlefront, Adeogun said, “When you are dealing with soldiers, first I think it is even indiscipline; it is unprofessional for soldiers to go to warfront with cameras because it is a huge distraction. I have been involved in security before and it is a no-no for someone carrying a weapon to carry a phone. What happens when the phone rings?

“Then, you have to look at the fact that it actually compromises the position of the military because anybody can track a phone. Going forward, I think the military command have to ban the use of telephones by soldiers involved in military operations.”

Adeogun also said the military had done more in the fight against insurgents in the last three months, than they have done in one year.

“If this issue of state of welfare and abandonment was happening about a year ago, then I would say there was probably a problem; but I am aware that the military has improved their capability over the past three months.”