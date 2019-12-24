Anambra lawmaker offers free medicare to 7,723 constituents

Hon. Chris Azubogu, representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra, has offered free medicare to 7,723 constituents, his Media Officer, Mr Ikechukwu Onyia, has stated.

In an statement issued in Awka on Sunday, Onyia stated that the gesture came through the lawmaker’s medical outreach.

According to him, the outreach, which was the third in the series, is a platform to bring health care services closer to the constituents.

He stated that about 480 surgeries for various ailments, including 265 eye surgeries, were performed during the one-week programme.

Onyia further stated that this year’s outreach recorded significant improvement over the previous years.

He stated that 400 surgeries were performed in 2017 and 2018.

He also stated that 4,810 pairs of glasses were distributed to persons with eye problems, while 3,525 laboratory diagnosis and 434 scan were carried out during the exercise.

He stated that the free health care covered diagnosis, medical advice, surgery, tests and other services.

He described the programme as part of the lawmaker’s parliamentary initiative to provide his constituents access to quality health care.

Onyia quoted the lawmaker to have said: ”What we are doing is not an accident, but a deliberate effort in line with my parliamentary focus that targets strengthening our economy through the people’s wellness.

“The medical outreach we are carrying out does not stop us from our commitment to health sector development within the constituency and beyond.”