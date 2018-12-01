AWCON final: Nigerian envoy upbeat as Super Falcons face Bayana Bayana today

The High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb. Olufemi Abikoye, has asked the Super Falcons to be wary of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa as the final which will be played in Accra on Saturday will not be easy.

He, however, said he was sure that the players would defeat their opponents at the Africa Women Cup of Nations come Saturday.

Abikoye said this while addressing the Super Falcons shortly after their training exercise in Accra on Thursday.

A statement signed by the envoy read in part, “He (Abikoye) congratulated the team for picking up the tickets for the final of the AWCON and also for qualifying for the FIFA 2019 Women World Cup in France.

“He told them that they made Nigerians proud, indeed they made the President proud and not only are they champions of Nigeria but champions of Africa as a whole. He further informed them that it was their sheer determination that made them pick up the ticket for the finals.

“He informed them that the large numbers of Nigerian community in Ghana and at home are so proud of them. The high commissioner, however, informed the team that the final of the game against Banyana Banyana of South Africa is not going to be easy , the whole country is looking up to them.”

Abikoye hailed the players as champions having won the trophy eight times.

He said the players would be hosted to a special celebration in Ghana once after they win.