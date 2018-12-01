Musa, Iwobi, Ighalo, Oshoala make nominees’ list for CAF 2018 awards

Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa, Asisat Oshoala were on Friday announced as nominees of the Confederation of African Football 2018 awards.

The list of nominees was released on Friday.

Other Nigerians on the list include Alex Iwobi, Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozia, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi.

Nigeria was also nominated in the Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, and National Women’s Coach of the year categories.

According to CAF website, 34 players and 15 women players have been nominated for the flagship awards; Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year based on the performance of the players during the year.

Other categories of the award include; Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year.

The Awards Gala, to honour footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

See the list of nominees:

African Player of the year

Abdelmoumene Djabou (Algeria & ES Setif)

Ahmed Gomaa (Egypt & El Masry)

Ahmed Musa (Nigeria & Al-Nassr )

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco & Hebei China Fortune)

Ben Malango (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fanev Andriatsima (Madagascar & Clermont Foot)

Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

Jacinto Muondo Dala ‘Gelson’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Everton)

Ismail Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele (DR Congo & AS Vita)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco & Raja Club Athletic)

Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Changchun Yatai, Nigeria)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Union Saint-Gilloise)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid)

Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia & Saint-Étienne)

Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly)

Wilfried Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Esperance)

Women’s African player of the year

Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian)

Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande)

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)

Desire Oparanozia (Nigeria & Guingamp)

Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign)

Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow)

Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon & Avaldenes)

Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash)

Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon & Nancy-Lorraine)

Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang)

Portia Boakye (Ghana & Djurgardens)

Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Youth player of the year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Andre Onana (Cameroon & Aax)

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal & Rennes)

Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco & Raja Club Athletic)

Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)

Men’s coach of the year

Corentin Martins (Mauritania)

Florent Ibenge (AS Vita & DR Congo)

Juan Carlos Garrido (Raja Club Athletic)

Moine Chaabani (Esperance)

Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar)

Patrice Carteron (Al Ahly)

Rachid Taoussi (ES Sétif)

Herve Renard (Morocco)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Women’s coach of the year

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon)

Saloum Houssein (Mali)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Men’s national team of the year

Guinea Bissau

Kenya

Madagascar

Mauritania

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Women’s national team of the year

Cameroon

Ghana

Mali

Nigeria

South Africa