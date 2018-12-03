AWCON title: Ejidike hails Super Falcons’ never-say-die spirit

By Akeem Busari

Just as Nigerians are basking in the euphoria of winning the 9th AWCON title by the Super Falcons, the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J. P has hailed the women national team for their never-say-die spirit which earned them the deserved victory.

The Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Ejidike, in a congratulatory message sounded that the Bayana Bayana of South Africa did not give the Super Falcons the chances of winning but for their determination and fighting spirit which subdued their opponents.

Ejidike who described the game as tension-soaked encounter commended the Falcons handler, Thomas Dennerby for his technical ingenuity that sustained the players throughout the regulation period.

“Even though we won 4-3 in the penalty kicks, I must reiterate that we sat on the edges of our seats particularly when we lost a penalty towards the end of the game.

However, the girls must be commended for holding themselves as they stepped out for the final penalties. Similarly, I salute the doggedness of Ordega who was named ‘Woman of the match.

In all I congratulate the Super Falcons for winning the title for the 9th time. “

The sports philanthropist urged the Nigeria football ruling authority to draw a training programme for the Falcons as the World Cup finals draw nearer.

Ejidike also congratulated the Amaju Pinnick -led NFF for keeping the flag flying as he described the executive as a lucky squad.