Why it is difficult for African coaches to get jobs in Europe – Dombraye

By Akeem Busari

Former Nigeria international Eddy Lord Dombraye has disclosed reasons why eminently qualified African coaches have found it difficult to get coaching jobs in Europe and other parts of the world.

Speaking from his base in Ukraine, the former Bendel Insurance and Iwuanyanwu Nationale striker, who holds a UEFA A coaching license, stated that beyond the perceived acts of racism, it is believed that the game belongs to the whites.

Concerning the qualities of the African coach, Dombraye who is presently attached to the U17 side of FC Arsenal of Ukraine, quipped that the abilities of the black coach as never been in doubt, as he was quick to recall the recent exploits of Sunday Oliseh in Holland.

” Honestly I think the clubs are aware of our abilities. However, most clubs are worried about their fans because some of those fans are really crazy and not really ready for a black coach especially from Africa,unless you are Jay- Jay Okocha,Kanu, Eto, Drogba and some of the big names that can’t be ignored,” he stated.

Dombraye who has expressed his interest in returning to Nigeria as coach to any of the top NPFL sides, disclosed that his interest in the Nigerian league is buoyed by the impressive strides of young coaches like Fidelis Ilechukwu, Kennedy Boboye and Imama Amapakabo, who he interestingly revealed as his role model.