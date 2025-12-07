The Fusengbuwa ruling house of Ijebu-Ode, next in line to produce the new Awujale of Ijebuland, Ogun State, has directed popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, to complete the family’s royal lineage data form to establish his legitimate membership in the ruling house.

The Chairman of the ruling house and former National President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Abdulateef Owoyemi, told Sunday PUNCH on Saturday that only bonafide members of the family would be allowed to participate in the selection process.

Ayinde, in a letter dated December 3, 2025, addressed to the chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Agunsebi Quarters, Ijebu-Ode, announced his interest in the stool.

The Fuji icon described himself as a “bonafide son” of the ruling house, adding that his candidacy aligns with Ijebu customary law and the Ogun State Chieftaincy Laws.

The letter went viral on social media on Friday, sparking reactions from members of the public.

However, Owoyemi explained that the Olori Omooba of Ijebu land had been directed to complete the Fusengbuwa ruling house royal lineage data form.

He stressed that the form, which requires contenders to trace their genealogy back seven generations, ensures that only genuine princes from the family can participate, thereby blocking “strangers” from claiming the throne.

He said, “The first step for anyone interested in contesting for the Awujale throne is to declare their lineage by filling the standard Fusengbuwa ruling house royal lineage data form. Once confirmed as a legitimate member of the ruling house, they can then apply for the expression of interest form.

“We have told him, just like everyone else interested in the Awujale throne, that the first step is to declare his lineage. He will do this by completing the royal lineage data form, showing his full name, which parent and grandparent he descends from, and continuing up to seven generations.

“The completed form will be signed and submitted to the head of the ruling house unit of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, who will affirm that he is a genuine member. Only then will the process move forward.”

Although the application window for the throne officially closed on December 5, Owoyemi said KWAM 1 had been given an extension of five days, which would lapse on December 10.

“We won’t shut anybody out of picking the next Awujale, but we must ensure that you are a legitimate member of Fusengbuwa. Every right comes with responsibilities. For a royal family, everyone must prove their legitimacy by completing the royal lineage data form.

“When we receive the form, we will review it meticulously. If clarification is needed, we will contact the applicant. We welcome men of influence who will use their influence to enhance the throne, not to claim it, ensuring that what truly belongs to our family is preserved,” he said.

Owoyemi explained that the ruling house hoped to have a new Awujale by the second or third week of January 2026.

“The local government has given us 14 days to select candidates, which expires on December 18. After that, the kingmakers have seven days to deliberate and choose one candidate, whose name will be forwarded to the governor.

“Legally, the government then has 21 days to conduct background checks and security clearance, allowing for objections or protests. After this period, the State Executive Council will ratify the nominee, and the governor will announce the next Awujale, after which coronation rites will commence.

“So, combining the candidate selection, kingmakers’ deliberation, and legal objection period, we are looking at around 42 days. Therefore, we expect the next Awujale to emerge between the second and third week of January,” Owoyemi said.