The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released detailed guidelines for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration process, along with a list of common challenges candidates may encounter.

The announcement, made via the official JAMB X handle on Sunday, aims to assist prospective candidates in preparing for the upcoming registration.

“Candidates should ensure their personal details, including National Identification Number (NIN), email, and A-Level results, are accurate before generating a profile code.”

They are urged to send their 11-digit NIN to 55019 or 66019 (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).

Once a profile code is generated, it cannot be changed, and biodata is automatically retrieved from NIMC.

Candidates should then proceed to the nearest JAMB office or any approved CBT Centre to begin registration.

E-PINs must be purchased only from authorised channels, such as banks, online platforms, or vendors at the registration centres.

Ensure that the correct registration template is provided and all details are accurate before final submission at the centre.

JAMB emphasised the importance of accurate data, warning that mismatched information could lead to complications.

Candidates should make all necessary corrections with NIMC early and confirm that the changes have been reflected on their portal before registration (e.g., Name, Date of Birth, Gender, State of Origin).

GSM numbers and email addresses are unique identifiers; they cannot be changed or shared and must be functional before registration.

Candidates who encounter biometric issues during registration should visit the nearest JAMB office. No CBT centre should register a candidate forcefully.

Ensure a dual screen is used during registration and confirm that your passport photograph and biometrics are captured correctly.

The board also highlighted frequent issues during profile code generation:

“Error 550/66019: Indicates an incorrectly formatted request; candidates should use the correct command (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).

“Number Already Registered: Suggests the phone number is linked to another profile; candidates should retrieve the SIM card or use a new number.

“Unable to Verify NIN: Candidates are advised to wait and retry later.”

The JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31st, 2026, until Saturday, March 8th, 2026.