The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Sunday received a United States Congressional delegation in Abuja, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its strategic security partnership with the U.S.

Ribadu, in a post on his official X-Handle on Saturday, said the visit was a continuation of earlier engagements in Washington, D.C., aimed at advancing shared priorities.

He said the high-level visit underscored the importance both nations attach to cooperation on security and stability.

“This morning, I received a U.S. Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, D.C., on shared security priorities.

“The discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening the Nigeria–U.S. strategic security partnership,” he said.

According to Ribadu, the delegation included Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. Norma Torres, Rep. Scott Franklin, Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Rep. Riley Moore, alongside the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard Mills.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would translate into more robust collaboration.

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and our shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.