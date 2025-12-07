The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted dust haze and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged moderate dust haze on Monday in northern region with visibility range of 2 km to 5km over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and Yobe States.

‎The agency said the rest of the region would possibly experience slight dust haze throughout the forecast period.

‎” For the central region, slight dust haze is anticipated over the region throughout the forecast period.

‎”For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

‎”Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,” it said.

‎According to NiMet, moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

‎It anticipated slight dust haze over the region central throughout the forecast period.

‎NiMet predicted a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals over the southern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

The agency envisaged moderate dust haze on Wednesday over the northern region with a visibility range of 2km to 5km over the region throughout the forecast period.

‎”Moderate Dust haze with visibility range of 2 – 5km is anticipated over the central region throughout the forecast period.

‎”Cloudy atmosphere is expected over southern region during the morning hours. Isolated thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Edo, Ogun and Ondo later in the day,” it said.

‎NiMet urged the public to take necessary precaution as dust particles could be in suspension over the northern region.

‎According to it, people with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather ‎ condition.

‎”Driving under rain should be with caution.

Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

‎”Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.