The Vice-Chancellor of Wesley University, Ondo State, Prof. Samuel Obeka, has expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the country, lamenting that Nigeria is gradually drifting towards disaster.

Obeka, who emphasised that urgent interventions must be put in place to address insecurity and restore public confidence, lamented that the value placed on human life is now declining, stressing that animal life is now more valued.

While stating this during a press briefing to herald the institution’s 14th convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor urged the federal government to decentralise the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enable youths to go for security training as part of a strategy to tackle the spate of insecurity.

He said: “Our nation is passing through a traumatic experience. When I watch some of the messages online, I become worried. A country where free fellowship has become an issue of concern, where citizens are afraid to travel freely as we once did – where have we gone wrong?”

Obeka recalled a time when clergy could travel at night to Maiduguri, Jos and Damaturu for crusades without fear, but said such freedom is now lost.

“Today, a few people tagged as insurgents have weapons and attack innocent citizens freely without being arrested. It has come to a stage where Nigerians must have the liberty to use weapons and be trained for self-defence.

“If everybody is licensed, the idea of attacking someone on the road will be minimised because the attacker would know the person being attacked can defend themselves,” he added.

Regarding on-campus safety, the VC said Wesley University is prioritising security infrastructure, including double-layered fencing, central and auxiliary security administration units, and professional guardian counsellors attached to hostels.

He announced that the ongoing convocation began with a pre-student orientation on security, welfare and campus life, followed by international conferences on intelligence and sustainable development. Each conference, he said, will produce internationally recognised academic journals.

“Today, the institution is set to confer honorary recognition on the Agabaidu of Idoma land, ahead of project dedications by the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Olivier Ali Aba. The convocation climax holds on Saturday with award presentations to graduates and a celebration of the university’s first journal,” he said.

Speaking on development strides, Obeka said Methodist Church Nigeria had been concerned about the institution’s slow growth, which led to his appointment, and drawing from his experience across leading universities in Nigeria and abroad, he repositioned Wesley University, securing full accreditation for all inherited programmes and adding 27 new academic programmes to the initial 23.

He confirmed that the university now runs a fully accredited College of Medical and Allied Health Sciences, offers Law, and remains the only institution in Nigeria offering a full PhD in Theology.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted massive infrastructure upgrades, including rehabilitated hostels, restored vehicles and upgraded medical and academic facilities.

He expressed profound appreciation to the host Ondo community for donating over 225 hectares of land and medical facilities, saying, “In recognition of their support, we have adopted fee policies favourable to indigenes and appointed several Ondo natives into key administrative positions.”

Obeka said the university is set to expand through build-operate-transfer partnerships and appealed to philanthropists and corporate organisations for support. “We are confident that in the coming years, Wesley University will experience accelerated growth and become a model for faith-based higher education in Africa.”