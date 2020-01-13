Burna Boy gets Brits Awards nomination

Grammys nominee, Nigeria’s Burna Boy has been nominated for this year’s Brits Awards for the best international male award.

The Nigerian who received several international awards last year will contest with veteran American singer, Bruce Springsteen, who was 70 years old last September.

Other nominees in the category are Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator

Burna Boy released his African Giant album last year, to global acclaim, while Springsteen’s nineteenth studio album, Western Stars, was released on June 14, 2019.

The winner will be announced during the annual awards show, the 40th at London’s O2 Arena on February 18.

Burna Boy’s collabo with Dave’s ‘Location’, is also in contention for song of the year.

Scottish indie singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were also shortlisted for same four prestigious awards.

The pair have been nominated in the male solo artist, song of the year, new artist of the year and album categories, organisers announced late Saturday.

London rapper Dave, 21, broke through last year with his album “Psychodrama”, which topped Britain’s album chart, while Glaswegian Capaldi is up for “Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent,” the country’s best-selling album of 2019.