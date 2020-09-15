Cameroonian, five others in custody for shooting porn at Osun-Osogbo grove

Six people on Monday appeared before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Osogbo for acting and recording pornography at the Osun-Osogbo Grove.

One of those remanded was a Cameroonian, identified as Ladiva Aije, 22.

The defendants were arrested by the police in Osogbo following allegations that their 27-year-old leader, Tobiloba Jolaoso, recorded a ‘sex movie’ inside the grove with a naked woman and he shared the clip on the social media.

Other suspects are Juliet Semion, 24; Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23; Adeniran Eritosin ,29; and Tunde Jimoh, 27.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, said the defendants on July 25 conspired and acted a film with pornographic pictures at the Osun-Osogbo traditional ground, thereby “committing a misdemeanour and insulting the religion.”

He also noted that the film was published for public consumption, adding that the defendants unlawfully damaged louvers of Ataoja Police Station window, while in detention.

The offences committed were said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 516,233,517,451 Cap. 34 Vol. ll Law of Osun State 2002.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the eight counts.

The defence counsel, Mr Tunbosun Oladipupo, moved application for their bail.

Idoko opposed the application, saying the defendants were not resident in Osogbo.

He said one of the defendants was a Cameroonian, while residences of others were not known to the police.

The magistrate, Isola Omisade, remanded the defendants in the Ilesa Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till September 17, 2020 for ruling on their bail application.