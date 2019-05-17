Christian Chukwu arrives London for medical treatment

Former Nigeria captain, Christian Chukwu, in company with his wife, Lilian Nkeiruka, has arrived in the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

Chukwu, who captained the Green Eagles to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 1980, travelled with his wife aboard a Virgin Atlantic Airline flight from Lagos.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, arranged for an appointment for the Nigerian legend with a cardiologist in London.

“I am very happy with the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation through the president, Amaju Pinnick. He has proved that he is truly a father of Nigerian football. I am also grateful for the support and prayers of other Nigerians,” a statement from the NFF quoted Chukwu as saying.

“It is waist pain and stomach upset that I keep feeling. The doctors in Nigeria have treated the stomach upset and it remains the waist pain, but I am confident that I will come back to Nigeria having regained sound health.”

Chukwu and his wife were seen off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by a member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, and protocol officials of the NFF.

Last month, Grand Patron of Ex-Enugu Rangers Players Association, Benson Ejindu, had through a Facebook post, revealed that Chukwu was very sick and in urgent need of support to enable him get medical attention overseas.

He added that the ex-Super Eagles coach needed $50,000 for a trip to the United States, where he would undergo surgery, medication and general after-surgery care.

Ejindu said a gofundme account was opened for Chukwu’s medical treatment, adding that $2,450 had been donated by various individuals.

On the outbreak of the news, the NFF delegated the Chairman of Enugu State FA and member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa to pay Chukwu a visit.

The federation also sought financial support from philanthropists, with the Chairman of Forte Oil, Mr Femi Otedola, donating $50,000 for Chukwu’s treatment abroad.

Chukwu captained the Enugu Rangers side that won the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977, and was assistant coach of the Super Eagles at the 1994 World Cup.

Between 2002 and 2005, he was head coach of the Eagles, leading the team to win bronze at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.