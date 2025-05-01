The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to within 24hrs release socialite and business woman, Aisha Achimugu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a short ruling also added that parties in the suit especially the EFCC are to report to the court to give report on compliance to the order of court on May 2, 2025.

Recall that Justice Ekwo had on Monday, ordered Achimugu to submit herself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with an on going investigation bordering on Money laundering and other offences.

Justice Ekwo, also held that following her appearance at the EFCC office, the antigraft agency is to return with her and make an appearance before the court on Wednesday April 30, for report.

Meanwhile, the EFCC arrested Achimugu at about 5am on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The EFCC is investigating Achimugu on a case involving conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of properties reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

While she was previously arrested and questioned by the EFCC, she was released on administrative bail by the commission.

However, EFCC alleged that she jumped bail and declared Achimugu wanted.

The EFCC in a press statement urged the public to provide information about Achimugu’s whereabouts, “The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.

The EFCC in its affidavit to show cause, averred that on February 12, 2024, when Achimugu was previously arrested, in their office with her lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, she wrote a statement.

The commission said in the statement, that she explained some of the huge funds which passed through her corporate bank accounts.

It said that Achimugu admitted the sum of N8, 710, 000, 000.00. (eight billion, seven hundred and ten million naira) was paid by her partners as an investment fund into the purchase and payment of a signature bonus for the acquisition of oil bloc on November 8, 2022.

It said further investigation however revealed that Achimugu, through her company, Ocean Gate Engineering Oli and Gas Limited, acquired two oil blocs, namely Shallow Water -PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore-PPL 302-DO for the total sum of $25, 300, 000 (twenty-five million, three hundred thousand dollars) through majorly cash payments made to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators who in turn made payments to Federal Government via corporate accounts.

The commission alleged that the ultimate sources of the said sum of $25,300,000 used in the acquisition of the oil blocs were not linked to her lawful earnings or income or any business partner.

“That the acquisition of the Oil Blocks was marred by corrupt practices, as bribes were paid to the officials of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission in the process.

“That none of the Oil Blocks assigned/allocated to Ocean Gate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Commission has commenced exploration/production from inception to date,” the EFCC said.

The anti-graft agency averred that following the decision of the court in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2024, which dismissed Achimugu’s suit, the commission, in continuation of its investigation, sent letters to some agencies of government, including FIRS, CBN, etc.

It said further investigation revealed that Achimugu operates a total of 136 bank accounts across ten different banks, both in her personal and corporate names.

Displeased with the wanted declaration, Achimugu filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, State Security Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Immigration Service to stop her planned arrest.

Achimugu in an exparte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, among others, sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from threatening or harassing her with arrest, detention and invasion of her “properties or threatening to impede her fundamental right to freedom of movement, liberty, privacy and properties”.

Giving ten grounds why her application should be granted, Achimugu said on March 28, the EFCC declared her wanted.

She said that her declaration as ‘wanted’ was unwarranted, unjustifiable, devoid of probable cause, and calculated to discredit, humiliate, and subject her to public opprobrium, thereby causing irreparable harm to her reputation, personal dignity, and professional standing.

While Achimugu’s rights enforcement suit was scheduled to be heard on April 11, her lawyer Kehinde Ogunwumiju informed the court that the respondents had failed to respond or appear, despite being served with the court’s order.

Justice Inyang Ekwo expressed a desire to hear from the respondents and adjourned the matter to Alril 28, 2025, directing that a hearing notice be served on the respondents.

The judge emphasised that the respondents are given one final opportunity to appear and show cause why Achimugu’s reliefs should not be granted.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, Ogunwujimi, informed Justice Ekwo that his client (Achimugu), filed an affidavit of facts before the court in the morning.

In a short ruling Justice Ekwo held saying, “The third respondent (EFCC), has granted the applicant bail. Now the court being faced with that will now allow the third respondent to conclude the issue of granting the applicant bail. I am reminded to make this order.

“The Third respondent is hereby ordered to foster the release of the applicant with 24hrs of this order.

“I also make an order that parties especially the third respondent (EFCC) responds back to this court in compliance of the order on 2nd may 2025”.

The matter was also adjourned to same day for hearing of the processes filed. – Punch.