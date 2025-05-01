The National Judicial Council has slammed a one-year suspension without pay on three serving judicial officers, including a Justice of the Court of Appeal, for various acts of judicial misconduct.

The disciplinary actions were among several key resolutions reached at the Council’s 108th meeting held on April 29 and 30, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

In a statement released Wednesday night by the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe, the Council said Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division, was found guilty of breaching Rule 3 (5) of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

The statement said, “Justice Jane E. Inyang was found to have abused his office by issuing inappropriate Ex parte Orders for the sale ofUdeme Esset’s petrol station and other businesses at the interlocutory stage of the case.

“The act of judicial misconduct occurred while His Lordship presided over Suit No. FHC/UY/CS/46/2023, at the Federal High Court, Uyo Judicial Division, before his elevation to Court of Appeal.”

Similarly, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, was also suspended for one year without pay.

In addition, he was placed on the Council’s Watch List and barred from elevation for five years.

“The complaints against Hon. Justice Ekwo arose from Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021, wherein His Lordship delivered a ruling in a pending application without hearing the parties,” the statement said.

“His Lordship ignored an application to set aside the proceedings of the Court conducted in the absence of the parties. Subsequently, His Lordship proceeded to deliver a ruling dismissing the charge against the Defendants. Consequently, His Lordship was found to have violated Rule 3.1 and 3.3 of the 2016 Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it added.

Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Zamfara Division, was also suspended for one year without pay for judicial misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Council has directed the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, to reverse the appointment of Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu as Acting Chief Judge of the state.

The NJC stated that the governor must appoint the most senior judicial officer in the Imo State High Court’s hierarchy as the acting Chief Judge, in line with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The statement stressed that the constitutional provision does not grant the governor any discretion in such appointments.