The Cross River State House of Assembly has removed the Vice Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Council, Emmanuel Yakubu, following allegations of gross misconduct.

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Matthew Okache, on Tuesday.

The decision was reached after a voice vote in which 19 lawmakers voted in favour of Yakubu’s removal, one member abstained, and five members were absent.

Presenting the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution, the Chairman Rt. Hon. Davies Etta said, “After initial deliberations and in line with Section 14(3) of the Cross River State Local Government Law, the House, through Resolution No. 031, suspended Yakubu for 90 days to allow for a thorough investigation by the committee.”

The committee, he added, conducted an investigative hearing attended by the Leader of Council, Elizabeth Mbim, other ward councillors, and the Director of General Services and Administration representing the Head of Local Government Administration, all of whom gave testimonies.

According to Etta, the Vice Chairman, who was absent at the hearing, wrote to the committee requesting another date on grounds of ill health, even though he was reportedly seen at a political rally where he publicly defected from the All Progressives Congress to the African Democratic Congress.

“He added that the committee found that Yakubu was no longer interested in his office by leaving the party that brought him into office as Vice Chairman to join another party and work for it,” the statement partly read.

Etta also said the Vice Chairman’s actions amounted to an infraction of Section 20(1) of the Cross River State Local Government Law, 2007 (as amended), adding that his lack of synergy with the Council Chairman and the Legislative Council constituted a disregard for constitutional authority and gross misconduct.

Deputy Speaker Sylvester Agabi, who presided over the sitting, directed, “Hon. Yakubu hand over all government property in his custody to the most senior civil servant in the Council.”

The statement concluded that the removal followed due legislative process and reflected the Assembly’s commitment to accountability, discipline, and effective governance in Ogoja Local Government Council.