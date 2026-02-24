Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has laid down a strict new rule to reinforce discipline within the squad, and it comes with a €40,000 warning.

The German coach has introduced a strict punctuality policy for matchdays, noting that any player who arrives late will be fined €40,000.

The measure underlines Flick’s uncompromising approach to professionalism and preparation.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X on Tuesday, Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, speaking with @El_Hormiguero, said, “Hansi Flick has just changed the rules on arriving late.” “If it’s matchday and you’re late, you have to pay a €40,000 fine.”

The revelation from Ferran Torres confirmed the change and made it clear there are no exceptions when it comes to matchday standards.

Barcelona are currently on top of the La Liga table, a point above their rivals Real Madrid, after beating Levante 3-0 on Sunday.

The hefty fine sends a clear message inside the dressing room: respect the team, respect the schedule, and respect the occasion.