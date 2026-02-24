The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has withdrawn the criminal charge filed against senior advocate, Mike Ozekhome, over alleged forgery.

The withdrawal was announced on Tuesday at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed Justice Peter Kekemeke that the Attorney General of the Federation had decided to take a holistic look at the case and determine the most appropriate course of action.

Following the application, which was not opposed by the defence team led by Paul Erokoro (SAN), the court struck out the three-count charge against Ozekhome.

Ozekhome had been arraigned on allegations bordering on forgery and other related offences in a case initially instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The PUNCH reports that the ICPC filed a three-count criminal charge against Ozekhome at the FCT High Court in Abuja, accusing him of alleged fraud, forgery and use of false documents in connection with a disputed property in London.

Prosecutors alleged that the senior lawyer knowingly received a property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX, which he claimed was gifted to him, and then allegedly used a forged Nigerian passport in support of that claim.

They argued that both acts contravened provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act and the FCT Penal Code.

On the 29th of January 2026, Oyedepo notified the court of the Attorney General’s decision to take over the prosecution from the anti-graft agency.

He explained that the takeover was pursuant to Section 174 of the Constitution, which empowers the Attorney General of the Federation to institute, take over or discontinue criminal proceedings.

According to Oyedepo, the decision was taken in collaboration with the ICPC and was aimed at ensuring that the prosecution meets the highest standards of effectiveness, efficiency, diligence and compliance with due process.

He said the Attorney General was guided by public interest considerations and the need to instill confidence, fairness and competence in the criminal justice system.

The DPPF further stated that inter-agency cooperation in the fight against corruption was also a factor in the decision to assume control of the matter.

He assured the court that the rights of the defendant would be protected and that no party would suffer injustice as the office reviews the case.

Oyedepo subsequently urged the court to take judicial notice of the formal takeover of the trial by the Attorney General’s office and sought an adjournment to enable the retrieval and review of the case file from the ICPC.

Justice Kekemeke granted the application and struck out the charge.