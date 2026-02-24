The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the dates for the purchase and submission of forms for its forthcoming Zonal Congress and National Convention.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja via the party’s X handle and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said the exercise will now hold from March 12 to March 23, 2026.

The ruling party clarified that the adjustment does not affect the previously scheduled dates for the events.

“Purchase and submission of forms will now hold from March 12, 2026 to March 23, 2026.

“The Party wishes to clarify that this adjustment does not affect the previously scheduled dates for the conduct of the Zonal Congress and the National Convention.

“The Zonal Congress will hold on March 25, 2026, while the National Convention will take place from March 26 to March 27, 2026, as earlier announced,” the statement said.

The APC also announced a change of venue for the South-South Zonal Congress, which will now be held in Asaba, Delta State.

It added that official notice of the changes had been communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.

The party urged members and stakeholders to take note of the updates and make the necessary adjustments.

The latest announcement follows earlier revisions to the party’s 2026 timetable, including the conduct of ward congresses and other preliminary activities.

The changes are seen as efforts to ensure broader participation and smooth conduct of the congresses, which will elect new zonal and national executives to steer the ruling party toward the next electoral cycle.