The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted $1.154m and 135,900 Saudi Riyals as undeclared foreign currency at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

It announced this on Thursday in a statement issued by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Maiwada said the seizure was made recently during a routine baggage check on an inbound passenger, “Hauwa Ibrahim Abdullahi, who arrived on Saudi Airline Flight No. SV401 from Saudi Arabia.”

He explained that during the physical examination of the passenger’s luggage conducted by customs officers, “the undeclared currency was discovered concealed within palm-date fruit packs locally referred to as Dabino.”

He said the interception aligns with the NCS’s commitment to enforcing financial regulations and preventing illicit financial flows across Nigeria’s borders.

The Customs spokesperson mentioned that in line with established procedures, the suspect and the seized foreign currency have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and necessary legal action.

He emphasised that subsequently, the court convicted the defendant as charged and ordered the forfeiture of the undeclared money to the Federal Government in line with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

Maiwada reiterated that all travelers must comply with Nigeria’s financial regulations, particularly the legal requirement to declare any cash or negotiable instruments exceeding the approved threshold when traveling in or out of the country.

He maintained that the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 and the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 1995 provide clear guidelines on currency declaration.

According to him, non-compliance with these regulations constitutes a violation of Nigerian Law and attracts severe penalties. He urged the public to adhere strictly to these requirements to avoid legal consequences.

Maiwada pointed out that under the current NCS administration led by the CGC, Adewale Adeniyi, the service remains resolute in its enforcement efforts to combat smuggling, illicit financial transactions, and other trans-border crimes.

“This latest seizure highlights the service’s unwavering dedication to protecting the nation’s economic interests and ensuring compliance with financial regulations,” Maiwada stated.

He stressed that the service would continue to collaborate with relevant government agencies and stakeholders to strengthen border security, enhance compliance with financial laws, and safeguard Nigeria’s economy.

He advised travelers and stakeholders in the financial sector to remain vigilant and always adhere to lawful financial practices.

In a similar development, the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, announced on Thursday that it facilitated a total of 28,395.293 metric tonnes of export produce, equivalent to 806 trucks with a Free-on-Board value of N7.8bn in February.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Dr Ben Oramalugo, announced this while addressing journalists at the command in Seme-Krake Border.

He added that within the period under review, the command paid the sum of N39.2m to the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme.

“The command facilitated a total of over 28,395.293MT equivalent to 806 trucks of export produce for the month of February with an FOB value of N7.8bn, which is equivalent to $4.9m,” Oramalugo said.