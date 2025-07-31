Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), attributing his decision to what he described as the party’s lack of capacity to offer credible leadership or address Nigeria’s pressing political challenges.

In a letter dated July 4, 2025, and addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Melaye announced his immediate withdrawal from all party activities. The letter was made public on Thursday via his official X account.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels of involvement,” he wrote. “This decision has become imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation.”

Melaye, the PDP’s candidate in the 2023 Kogi State governorship election, said he announced his departure from the party after deep reflection on its current state and direction.

He declared that he could no longer participate in or support the party’s agenda in good conscience. Melaye requested that his message be recognised as a complete and immediate withdrawal from all levels of the PDP’s activities.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have served as a member of the party during his tenure.