Director’s suicide: Kogi govt pays N1.62m hospital bill for widow

Kogi State Government has released N1,627,000 for settlement of the hospital bill of the widow and triplets of late Edward Soje, a director in the state’s Teaching Service Commission who allegedly committed suicide in October.

A statement signed by the state head of service, Deborah Ogunmola, said the payment followed a memo to Governor Yahaya Bello, asking him to kindly consider and approve the release of the money in favour of Mrs. Grace Adebusola Soje.

It was meant to serve as an assistance for the payment of the accumulated hospital bills.

Bello promptly granted the approval on Tuesday, Ogunmola said.

“I am glad to announce to you that all the accumulated hospital bills of Mrs. Grace Adebusola Soje, and that of her kids have been cleared,” she said, thanking the governor on their behalf.

Recall that the late Edward Soje was found hanged at the back of Army Records Barracks in October, in what has been suspected to be a suicide.

It happened a week after his wife of 17 years delivered a set of triplets. They had been together without biological children.

Reports said he was being owed eight months of salary arrears.