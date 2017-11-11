Super Eagles in final draw with Algeria as Senegal book World Cup place

Yacine Brahimi scored a last gasp penalty to help Algeria register a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui in Constantine on Friday night.

The Algerian skipper kept his cool with two minutes remaining to cancel out John Ogu’s rasping effort as the Super Eagles ended their qualifying campaign unbeaten with 14 points from six fixtures.

As for the Fennec Foxes, the North African’s failed to win a single game and as a result Group B paints a gloomy picture for a side brimming with European-based stars.

Leicester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani almost linked up for the game’s opener within the opening minute. The towering forward just unable to guide his header attempt on target.

Both teams struggled to find any sort of rhythm on what was a bumpy pitch, with the rest of the half a rather scrappy affair.

Anthony Nwakaeme, though, did have a rare chance on the cusp of halftime, but Faouzi Chaouchi was well positioned to gather his powerful volley attempt with relative ease.

The game really started to kick into life following the interval and Algeria should’ve hit the front on the hour mark, but Aissa Mandi somehow failed to find the back of the net with his header attempt from point-blank range.

He was duly made to pay for this miss as Ogu struck home the game’s opener in the 63rd minute. His left-footed shot from range leaving the Algerian goal-minder with little chance.

Slimani then failed to convert when it looked easier to score on what was quickly turning into a frustrating night for the hosts. The forward guiding his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, though, would eventually be beaten as Brahimi converted from the spot in the 88th minute after being fouled inside the area.

The Porto winger conjuring a point for Algeria to bring an end to a disappointing campaign as Nigeria now set their sights on Russia and the world stage.

Meanwhile, Senegal booked their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday evening.

In what was a replay of the fixture exactly 12 months ago – the Lions of Teranga made no mistake as they sealed their return to the world stage for the first time since 2002.

Defeat brought an end to Bafana Bafana’s hopes of reaching next year’s showpiece in Russia, with Diafra Sakho’s early strike and Thamsanqa Mkhize’s unfortunate own goal painting a rather gloomy picture.

The Lions of Teranga silenced the home crowd as early as the 12th minute with English Premier League duo Sakho and Sadio Manè linking up for the game’s opener.

Bafana Bafana were guilty of ball watching, and with the Liverpool man offered time and space he made the hosts pay: slipping a defence-splitting pass to the West Ham United forward who finished with aplomb.

The hosts’ first shot in anger fell to Themba Zwane in the 25th minute, with Khadim Ndiaye punching the Mamelodi Sundowns man’s effort straight at Brazilians teammate Percy Tau, but he failed to control the ball as Senegal escaped.

Lebogang Manyama came within inches of levelling matters four minutes later, but he was desperately unlucky to see his powerful effort canon off the crossbar.

The Lions of Teranga then provided the sucker punch in the 39th minute – completely against the run of play.

Manè was the protagonist once more and after his shot from point-blank range was brilliantly kept out by Itumeleng Khune Mkhize could do nothing but direct the rebound into the back of his own net. The Cape Town City fullback desperately unlucky to see the ball cross the line in the most bizarre fashion.

Manyama threatened to pull a goal back for Bafana Bafana before the break, but the Senegalese goal-minder was up to the task with Stuart Baxter’s men left a mountain to climb.

South Africa dominated ball possession from the get go in the second half, but came up against a Senegal unit happy to sit deep and absorb pressure.

Having huffed and puffed, Sibusiso Vilakazi finally found an opening, but his shot was straight at the Lions of Teranga shot-stopper in the 57th minute.

Bafana Bafana were finding it increasingly difficult to break down what was a very stubborn Senegalese outfit with the West African nation happy to hit their hosts on the counter.

Baxter duly introduced Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bradley Grobler in the latter exchanges of the clash, but neither could provide the necessary spark.

With their fate sealed, South Africa looked a defeated outfit in the closing stages as Senegal sealed their place at next year’s world showpiece with relative ease.

The reverse fixture in Dakar next Tuesday will now be a mere formality with proceedings in Group D already decided. – Super Sports.