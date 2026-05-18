Senator Adams Oshiomhole has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo-North Senatorial District unopposed.

The party Returning Officer for the senatorial primary election, Mr Kassim Otono, said Oshiomhole was returned unopposed as the APC candidate to contest for Edo North Senatorial ticket after polling

24,284 votes.

Addressing journalists after the announcement of the result, Oshiomhole lauded party members for voting him unopposed to contest the senatorial seat for second term.

“I am unopposed because the other contestant who filed for nomination wrote that he had withdrawn from the contest.”

According to Oshiomhole, the person who wanted to contest against him, said “Let Oshiomhole go, that is a huge honour”.

The former governor of Edo State and Labour leader said, “For me to have nobody challenging me in Edo North, is an honour and I can’t thank the people of Edo North enough.”

He, however, prayed to God to give him more wisdom, connection and influence to be able to bring more development to Afemailand.