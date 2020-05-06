Enugu govt monitors land boundary compliance

The Enugu State Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecelia Ezeilo, was at the Enugu-Benue and Enugu-Kogi boundaries, today, in continuation of the state government’s monitoring of compliance with the directive on total lockdown of land boundaries and inter-state transportation ban, except movement related to essential duties.

The Deputy Governor, who is representing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the exercise, yesterday, inspected the Enugu-Anambra and Enugu-Ebonyi boundaries in the company of the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu and the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs. Mabel Agbo, among others.

Also, today, the Heads of Security Agencies in Enugu State were at the Enugu-Benue land boundary for monitoring where they met the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom.

During the inspection, it was agreed that there is need for Benue State to beef up her security strategies at the boundaries to enhance the full actualization of the restriction order aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).